Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Price Target Cut to €44.00

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Societe Generale from €52.00 ($54.74) to €44.00 ($46.32) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

IFNNY has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Infineon Technologies from €45.00 ($47.37) to €30.00 ($31.58) in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Infineon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Infineon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Infineon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies from €48.20 ($50.74) to €48.40 ($50.95) in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.66.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IFNNY traded down $1.67 on Tuesday, hitting $27.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 368,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,309. Infineon Technologies has a 12 month low of $26.95 and a 12 month high of $49.99. The company has a market capitalization of $35.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

