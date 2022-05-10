Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Price Target Lowered to €38.50 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €45.00 ($47.37) to €38.50 ($40.53) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Infineon Technologies from €48.20 ($50.74) to €48.40 ($50.95) in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on Infineon Technologies from €45.00 ($47.37) to €30.00 ($31.58) in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Infineon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup raised Infineon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered their price objective on Infineon Technologies from €52.00 ($54.74) to €44.00 ($46.32) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.15.

Get Infineon Technologies alerts:

IFNNY stock traded down $1.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.09. The stock had a trading volume of 368,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,309. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Infineon Technologies has a 1-year low of $26.95 and a 1-year high of $49.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.08 and a 200 day moving average of $39.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.69.

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.