Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on IOSP. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a neutral rating on shares of Innospec in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Innospec from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $108.00.

Get Innospec alerts:

Shares of Innospec stock opened at $100.59 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.81. Innospec has a 12-month low of $81.00 and a 12-month high of $107.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 1.19.

Innospec ( NASDAQ:IOSP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.34. Innospec had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $472.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Innospec’s revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Innospec will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This is a boost from Innospec’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.59. Innospec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.70%.

In other news, VP Ian Malcolm Mcrobbie sold 374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $37,141.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David Landless sold 348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.78, for a total value of $33,679.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,713 shares of company stock worth $1,521,521 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in shares of Innospec by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 9,826 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Innospec by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 842 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Innospec by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,551 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Innospec by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,403 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,582,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Innospec by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

Innospec Company Profile (Get Rating)

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in various fuels.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Innospec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innospec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.