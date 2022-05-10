Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN) PT Lowered to C$8.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.10% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on INO.UN. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded down C$0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$7.54. 164,402 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,634. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.80, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.03 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.43. The firm has a market capitalization of C$245.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07. Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$7.40 and a 52-week high of C$10.43.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been created for the purpose of acquiring and owning office properties primarily located in France and Germany but also opportunistically in other European countries where assets meet the REIT's investment criteria.

