Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Wedbush in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, RTT News reports. They presently have a $23.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $25.00. Wedbush’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 465.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Inozyme Pharma in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright started coverage on Inozyme Pharma in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Inozyme Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of INZY traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.07. The company had a trading volume of 457,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,829. Inozyme Pharma has a 1 year low of $3.54 and a 1 year high of $19.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.95 million, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.42.

Inozyme Pharma ( NASDAQ:INZY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.06). On average, analysts anticipate that Inozyme Pharma will post -3.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert Lorne Hopfner bought 1,070,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.69 per share, with a total value of $3,948,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,661,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,819,658.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Axel Bolte bought 67,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.69 per share, for a total transaction of $249,997.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 258,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,141.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 2,519,850 shares of company stock worth $9,298,247. 11.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INZY. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 24.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 4,897 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inozyme Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 18.8% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 4,518.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 115,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 113,015 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 10.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 198,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 18,952 shares during the period.

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a rare disease biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for treating abnormal mineralization impacting the vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant protein to treat the rare genetic diseases of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as for the treatment of calciphylaxis.

