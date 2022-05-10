Insider Buying: Empire Resources Limited (ASX:ERL) Insider Purchases 5,510,000 Shares of Stock

Empire Resources Limited (ASX:ERL – Get Rating) insider Michael Ruane bought 5,510,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$49,590.00 ($34,437.50).

Michael Ruane also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Empire Resources alerts:

On Tuesday, April 12th, Michael Ruane bought 700,000 shares of Empire Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$7,000.00 ($4,861.11).

On Friday, March 4th, Michael Ruane bought 7,000,000 shares of Empire Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$63,000.00 ($43,750.00).

The company has a current ratio of 10.51, a quick ratio of 10.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.65.

Empire Resources Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia. It primarily explores for gold, copper, zinc, lead, and silver deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Yuinmery copper-gold project that includes six granted tenements, two mining, and four explorations covering an area of 106.7 square kilometers situated in the Mid-West region of Western Australia; the Penny's gold project located to the east of Kalgoorlie, Western Australia; the Barloweerie project comprising one granted exploration license and three exploration tenements covering an area of 506.2 square kilometers situated in Murchison District of Western Australia; and the Nanadie project covering an area of 127.3 square kilometers located to the east of Meekatharra, Western Australia.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Empire Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.