Insider Buying: Hemisphere Energy Co. (CVE:HME) Senior Officer Acquires 15,000 Shares of Stock

Hemisphere Energy Co. (CVE:HME – Get Rating) Senior Officer Andrew John Arthur acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.27 per share, with a total value of C$19,050.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 976,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,240,155.

CVE HME traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$1.27. The company had a trading volume of 86,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,180. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.47. Hemisphere Energy Co. has a 1-year low of C$0.51 and a 1-year high of C$1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.09, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of C$126.48 million and a PE ratio of 21.17.

Hemisphere Energy Company Profile

Hemisphere Energy Corporation acquires, explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas interests in Canada. It primarily owns a 100% working interest in 8,800 net acres of land in the Atlee Buffalo property located in southeastern Alberta; and a 100% working interest in 8,024 net acres of land in the Jenner property situated in southeastern Alberta.

