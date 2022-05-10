Insider Buying: Mattioli Woods plc (LON:MTW) Insider Acquires 492 Shares of Stock

Mattioli Woods plc (LON:MTW – Get Rating) insider Ravi Tara purchased 492 shares of Mattioli Woods stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 730 ($9.00) per share, for a total transaction of £3,591.60 ($4,428.06).

MTW traded up GBX 5 ($0.06) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 730 ($9.00). 16,099 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,511. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 756.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 803.61. The firm has a market cap of £372.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,650.00. Mattioli Woods plc has a 1 year low of GBX 675 ($8.32) and a 1 year high of GBX 908 ($11.19). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Get Mattioli Woods alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MTW shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mattioli Woods in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Mattioli Woods from GBX 1,014 ($12.50) to GBX 969 ($11.95) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Mattioli Woods plc provides wealth management and employee benefit services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Pension Consultancy and Administration, Investment and Asset Management, Property Management, and Employee Benefits segments. The company offers self-invested personal pension and small self-administered pension schemes; alternative investment; and employee engagement, defined contribution and defined benefit pension schemes, workplace savings, healthcare, international benefits, and risk solutions, as well as total reward and flexible benefit systems.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Mattioli Woods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattioli Woods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.