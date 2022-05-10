Insider Buying: MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Director Acquires 15,200 Shares of Stock

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) Director Connie K. Duckworth purchased 15,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.37 per share, with a total value of $583,224.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,535.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:MP traded down $0.63 on Tuesday, hitting $37.66. The stock had a trading volume of 9,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,994,226. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.37 and its 200 day moving average is $43.55. The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 35.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 3.38. The company has a quick ratio of 20.79, a current ratio of 21.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. MP Materials Corp. has a 52 week low of $23.18 and a 52 week high of $60.19.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.18. MP Materials had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 46.66%. The business had revenue of $166.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 177.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that MP Materials Corp. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut MP Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on MP Materials from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on MP Materials from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Benchmark raised MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MP Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MP Materials by 645.2% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in MP Materials during the first quarter worth $69,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in MP Materials by 450.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in MP Materials during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

