Insider Buying: National Grid plc (LON:NG) Insider Buys 12 Shares of Stock

National Grid plc (LON:NG – Get Rating) insider John Pettigrew bought 12 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,193 ($14.71) per share, for a total transaction of £143.16 ($176.50).

John Pettigrew also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 7th, John Pettigrew bought 12 shares of National Grid stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,233 ($15.20) per share, for a total transaction of £147.96 ($182.42).

On Monday, March 7th, John Pettigrew purchased 14 shares of National Grid stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,107 ($13.65) per share, with a total value of £154.98 ($191.07).

Shares of LON:NG traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,179 ($14.54). The company had a trading volume of 4,774,315 shares. National Grid plc has a twelve month low of GBX 880.60 ($10.86) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,235.49 ($15.23). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.30, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of £42.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,161.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,080.35.

NG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,150 ($14.18) price target on shares of National Grid in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut National Grid to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 1,040 ($12.82) to GBX 1,100 ($13.56) in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut National Grid to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 1,100 ($13.56) to GBX 1,210 ($14.92) in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,084.78 ($13.37).

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,236 kilometers of overhead lines.

