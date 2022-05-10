Insider Buying: Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) Director Purchases 2,000 Shares of Stock

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Rating) Director David W. Karp purchased 2,000 shares of Northrim BanCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.03 per share, for a total transaction of $82,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,686 shares in the company, valued at $397,416.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:NRIM traded up $0.63 on Tuesday, hitting $41.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,552. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Northrim BanCorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.42 and a 1 year high of $47.34.

Get Northrim BanCorp alerts:

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.22. Northrim BanCorp had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 13.61%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Northrim BanCorp, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. This is a boost from Northrim BanCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Northrim BanCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.18%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NRIM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Northrim BanCorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Northrim BanCorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Northrim BanCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NRIM. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 42,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,460,000 after buying an additional 5,039 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrim BanCorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $526,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $179,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 27.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 6.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. 69.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northrim BanCorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, individual retirement and money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and business sweep accounts.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Northrim BanCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrim BanCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.