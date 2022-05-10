Insider Buying: PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX) Senior Officer Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX – Get Rating) Senior Officer Michael Leslie Buker purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$6.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 214,100 shares in the company, valued at C$1,316,715.

Michael Leslie Buker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 25th, Michael Leslie Buker sold 40,200 shares of PHX Energy Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.20, for a total value of C$249,123.42.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Michael Leslie Buker sold 60,000 shares of PHX Energy Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.10, for a total value of C$366,000.00.

Shares of PHX stock traded up C$0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$6.01. The company had a trading volume of 193,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,085. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$6.58 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.68, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of C$303.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50. PHX Energy Services Corp. has a 1-year low of C$3.44 and a 1-year high of C$7.50.

PHX Energy Services ( TSE:PHX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$105.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$99.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PHX Energy Services Corp. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on PHX shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on PHX Energy Services from C$9.75 to C$9.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on PHX Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development, and production companies in Canada, the United States, Russia, Albania, and the Middle East. It offers Velocity Real-Time System, a ground-breaking technology that offers downhole guidance systems; Atlas Motors, a high-performance drilling motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

