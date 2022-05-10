Insider Buying: Sintana Energy Inc. (CVE:SEI) Senior Officer Acquires 200,000 Shares of Stock

Sintana Energy Inc. (CVE:SEI – Get Rating) Senior Officer Sean James Austin purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.06 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,380.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,599,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$222,815.05.

On Friday, May 6th, Sean James Austin acquired 20,000 shares of Sintana Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.08 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,599.60.

Shares of SEI stock traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$0.08. 215,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 512,988. The firm has a market cap of C$21.10 million and a P/E ratio of -6.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.15. Sintana Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.06 and a 1 year high of C$0.30.

Sintana Energy Inc, a crude oil and natural gas exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas resources in Colombia. Its principal assets are private participation interests of 30% unconventional and 100% conventional in the hydrocarbon resources of Valle Medio Magdalena 37 Block, which covers 43,158 gross acres located in the Middle Magdalena Basin.

