Insider Buying: Smiths News plc (LON:SNWS) Insider Buys 44,510 Shares of Stock

Smiths News plc (LON:SNWS – Get Rating) insider David Blackwood bought 44,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 34 ($0.42) per share, for a total transaction of £15,133.40 ($18,657.87).

Shares of Smiths News stock traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 34 ($0.42). 131,214 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,888. The company has a market capitalization of £84.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 34.10. Smiths News plc has a 1 year low of GBX 29.80 ($0.37) and a 1 year high of GBX 47.50 ($0.59).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a GBX 1.40 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Smiths News’s previous dividend of $1.00. Smiths News’s dividend payout ratio is 0.05%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 50 ($0.62) target price on shares of Smiths News in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Smiths News plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesaling of newspapers and magazines in the United Kingdom and internationally. It also supplies inflight entertainment to airlines and travel points; and offers field-based merchandising and marketing, supply chain auditing, and compliance solutions to retailers and suppliers.

