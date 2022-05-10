Insider Buying: SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG) Insider Purchases 54 Shares of Stock

SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG – Get Rating) insider Jonathan Davies acquired 54 shares of SSP Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 232 ($2.86) per share, with a total value of £125.28 ($154.46).

LON:SSPG opened at GBX 213.20 ($2.63) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 726.14, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 236.65 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 251.13. The company has a market cap of £1.70 billion and a PE ratio of -4.16. SSP Group plc has a one year low of GBX 209.17 ($2.58) and a one year high of GBX 341.40 ($4.21).

SSPG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 333 ($4.11) target price on shares of SSP Group in a report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SSP Group in a report on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of SSP Group in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a GBX 370 ($4.56) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.07) target price on shares of SSP Group in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 351 ($4.33).

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 36 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. SSP Group plc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

