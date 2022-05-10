Insider Buying: The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Director Acquires 2,000 Shares of Stock

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) Director Robert A. Niblock purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $167.07 per share, for a total transaction of $334,140.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,063 shares in the company, valued at $1,012,945.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of PNC traded down $2.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $161.39. The stock had a trading volume of 76,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,422,918. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.70 and a fifty-two week high of $228.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $67.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.67.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.45. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 26.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 12th. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 50.76%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,825,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 10.1% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,265,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth approximately $6,500,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 102,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,062,000 after buying an additional 7,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 94.5% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PNC shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $209.00 to $196.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Argus reduced their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $245.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.53.

About The PNC Financial Services Group (Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

