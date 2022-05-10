Insider Buying: Victoria plc (LON:VCP) Insider Buys 1,082 Shares of Stock

Victoria plc (LON:VCP – Get Rating) insider Philippe Hamers acquired 1,082 shares of Victoria stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 596 ($7.35) per share, for a total transaction of £6,448.72 ($7,950.59).

Shares of VCP stock traded up GBX 22 ($0.27) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 610 ($7.52). 303,324 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,239. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 749.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 947.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 421.29, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Victoria plc has a 12-month low of GBX 514 ($6.34) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,220 ($15.04). The firm has a market capitalization of £712.15 million and a P/E ratio of 196.00.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,280 ($15.78) price target on shares of Victoria in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

Victoria plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes flooring products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, the Republic of Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and Australia. It offers a range of wool and synthetic broadloom carpets, ceramic and porcelain tiles, flooring underlays, luxury vinyl tiles (LVT), hardwood flooring products, artificial grass, carpet tiles, and flooring accessories, as well as markets and distributes LVT and hardwood flooring products.

