Insider Buying: Zimi Limited (ASX:ZMM) Insider Buys 3,200,000 Shares of Stock

Zimi Limited (ASX:ZMM – Get Rating) insider Simon Beissel bought 3,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.00) per share, with a total value of A$22,400.00 ($15,555.56).
The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.
About Zimi
