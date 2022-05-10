Insider Buying: Zimi Limited (ASX:ZMM) Insider Buys 3,200,000 Shares of Stock

Zimi Limited (ASX:ZMM – Get Rating) insider Simon Beissel bought 3,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.00) per share, with a total value of A$22,400.00 ($15,555.56).

The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Get Zimi alerts:

About Zimi (Get Rating)

Zimi Limited provides Internet of Things based electrical products for homes and working spaces in Australia. The company offers dimmable light switches that enable the control to adjust light levels; multipurpose switches for switching lighting, appliances, and devices directly; fan and light controller switches; double power points that allow to monitor and manage energy use from individual points in house; cloud connects that manage home's energy use, as well as enable voice commands and monitors power use; and garage controllers to control garage doors.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Zimi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.