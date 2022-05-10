Insider Selling: Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) CEO Sells 71,125 Shares of Stock

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) CEO Joth Ricci sold 71,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total value of $3,020,678.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,524,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,236,325.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Joth Ricci also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Dutch Bros alerts:

On Monday, March 7th, Joth Ricci sold 71,125 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.08, for a total value of $3,277,440.00.

BROS traded down $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.80. 1,957,619 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,937,193. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.42 and a 1-year high of $81.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Dutch Bros ( NYSE:BROS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $140.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.70 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Dutch Bros Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in Dutch Bros during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 595.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BROS shares. Cowen reduced their price target on Dutch Bros from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Gordon Haskett started coverage on Dutch Bros in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dutch Bros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Dutch Bros from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.70.

About Dutch Bros (Get Rating)

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. It offers Dutch Bros hot and cold espresso-based beverages, and cold brew coffee products, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 538 drive-thru coffee locations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Kansas, Nevada, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, and Washington.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Dutch Bros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dutch Bros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.