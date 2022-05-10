Insider Selling: Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) SVP Sells 63,830 Shares of Stock

Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) SVP Raymond D. Cabrera sold 63,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total transaction of $1,217,238.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 83,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,585,308.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of KN traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.67. 34,409 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,032,428. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.34. Knowles Co. has a twelve month low of $18.13 and a twelve month high of $23.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $201.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.18 million. Knowles had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Knowles Co. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on KN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Knowles from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Knowles in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Knowles in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Knowles in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Colliers Securities upgraded shares of Knowles from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.50 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Knowles presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.
Knowles Company Profile (Get Rating)
Knowles Corporation offers micro-acoustic microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio solutions, high performance capacitors, and radio frequency products for the consumer electronics, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, industrial, and communications markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD).
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Knowles (KN)
- If PetMeds Is A Good Buy There Will Be A Better Signal
- Insiders Buy Occidental Petroleum Ahead Of Q1 Earnings
- High-Yield Deep-Value LCI Industries Exceeds All Expectations
- Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) Approaches Key Support Level
- Intuitive Surgical is an Intuitive Buy
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Knowles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.