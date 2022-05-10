Insider Selling: Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) SVP Sells 63,830 Shares of Stock

Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) SVP Raymond D. Cabrera sold 63,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total transaction of $1,217,238.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 83,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,585,308.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of KN traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.67. 34,409 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,032,428. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.34. Knowles Co. has a twelve month low of $18.13 and a twelve month high of $23.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $201.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.18 million. Knowles had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Knowles Co. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Knowles by 4.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,229 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in shares of Knowles by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 36,815 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in shares of Knowles by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 27,752 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Knowles by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 10,850 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Knowles by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,043 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Knowles from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Knowles in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Knowles in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Knowles in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Colliers Securities upgraded shares of Knowles from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.50 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Knowles presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Knowles Corporation offers micro-acoustic microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio solutions, high performance capacitors, and radio frequency products for the consumer electronics, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, industrial, and communications markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD).

