Insider Selling: Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) Director Dean O. Bass sold 10,000 shares of Simmons First National stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 252,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,318,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ SFNC traded down $0.60 on Tuesday, hitting $24.16. The stock had a trading volume of 81,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,105. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.34. Simmons First National Co. has a one year low of $22.89 and a one year high of $32.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $207.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.14 million. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 31.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.28%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Simmons First National during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Simmons First National in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Simmons First National during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in Simmons First National during the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in Simmons First National by 900.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on SFNC. StockNews.com started coverage on Simmons First National in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered Simmons First National from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

