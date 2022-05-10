Insider Selling: Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) Insider Sells 10,400 Shares of Stock

Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN – Get Rating) insider Andrew Nigel (Andy) Halford sold 10,400 shares of Standard Chartered stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 562 ($6.93), for a total transaction of £58,448 ($72,060.17).

Andrew Nigel (Andy) Halford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 21st, Andrew Nigel (Andy) Halford sold 9,217 shares of Standard Chartered stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 509 ($6.28), for a total transaction of £46,914.53 ($57,840.62).

On Monday, March 14th, Andrew Nigel (Andy) Halford sold 14,120 shares of Standard Chartered stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 492 ($6.07), for a total transaction of £69,470.40 ($85,649.61).

Shares of STAN stock traded up GBX 10.53 ($0.13) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 557.53 ($6.87). The company had a trading volume of 8,144,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,972,913. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 509.11 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 493.59. The stock has a market capitalization of £16.65 billion and a PE ratio of 11.13. Standard Chartered PLC has a one year low of GBX 406.20 ($5.01) and a one year high of GBX 590 ($7.27).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 1.21%. This is a positive change from Standard Chartered’s previous dividend of $0.03. Standard Chartered’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.24%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.25) price objective on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Friday. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($8.63) price objective on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Standard Chartered from GBX 610 ($7.52) to GBX 690 ($8.51) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 620 ($7.64) to GBX 800 ($9.86) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Standard Chartered has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 671.67 ($8.28).

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

