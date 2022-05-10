Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $114.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.21% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Insight Enterprises Inc., is a global direct marketer of brand name computers, hardware and software. It is an Arizona-based publicly traded global technology company that focuses on business-to-business and information technology capabilities. The company markets to small-and-medium-sized businesses, through a combination of a strong outbound telemarketing sales force, electronic commerce, electronic marketing and direct mail catalogs. The company offers an extensive assortment of computer hardware and software. The company’s sales force, aggressive marketing strategies and streamlined distribution, together with its advanced proprietary information system, have resulted in high customer loyalty and strong, profitable growth. “

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Insight Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:NSIT opened at $98.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.64. Insight Enterprises has a 12 month low of $88.28 and a 12 month high of $111.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.61.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 18.24%. Insight Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Insight Enterprises will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 49,102 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $103.66 per share, with a total value of $5,089,913.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Glynis Bryan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total transaction of $518,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 180,052 shares of company stock worth $18,089,339. Insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ValueAct Holdings L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 16.9% in the third quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 3,324,835 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $299,501,000 after acquiring an additional 481,145 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Insight Enterprises by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 620,035 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,095,000 after purchasing an additional 6,802 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 451,209 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,099,000 after buying an additional 28,428 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Insight Enterprises by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 408,210 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,515,000 after buying an additional 101,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 343,567 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,624,000 after buying an additional 63,776 shares during the period.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile (Get Rating)

IInsight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, DevOps, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as transformation services.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Insight Enterprises (NSIT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.