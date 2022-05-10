Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $23.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 30.16% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Insmed is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development and commercialization of ARIKAYCE, or liposomal amikacin for inhalation, for at least two identified orphan patient populations: patients with nontuberculous mycobacteria (NTM) lung infections and cystic fibrosis (CF) patients with Pseudomonas aeruginosa lung infections. Insmed is also focused on the development of INS1009, the company’s inhaled treprostinil prodrug for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), a chronic, life-threatening disorder characterized by abnormally high blood pressure in the arteries between the heart and lungs. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Insmed from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Insmed in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Insmed in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.14.

Shares of NASDAQ INSM opened at $17.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 2.06. Insmed has a one year low of $17.08 and a one year high of $34.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a current ratio of 6.19.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $53.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.36 million. Insmed had a negative net margin of 217.35% and a negative return on equity of 87.87%. The business’s revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.89) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Insmed will post -3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Insmed news, CEO William Lewis sold 96,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $2,237,580.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Insmed by 2.0% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 30,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Insmed by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Insmed by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 45,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Insmed by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Insmed during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

