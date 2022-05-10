Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Intapp Inc. is a provider of industry-specific, cloud-based software solutions which enable connected professional and financial services firms. Intapp Inc. is based in PALO ALTO, Calif. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Intapp from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Intapp from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Intapp from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Intapp from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intapp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

NASDAQ INTA opened at $25.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.19. Intapp has a 1 year low of $17.07 and a 1 year high of $40.91.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $64.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intapp will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Intapp in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Intapp in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intapp by 87.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intapp in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Intapp in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. 81.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

