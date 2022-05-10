Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.32-$4.62 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.36 billion-$1.38 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.35 billion.

ITGR opened at $72.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.07 and a beta of 1.28. Integer has a 12 month low of $68.58 and a 12 month high of $101.61.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $310.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.57 million. Integer had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 6.98%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Integer will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ITGR. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Integer from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com cut Integer from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Integer during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Integer in the 4th quarter worth about $272,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Integer in the 3rd quarter worth about $297,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Integer by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,146 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Integer during the 4th quarter valued at about $458,000. 99.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

