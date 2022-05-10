Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.00-$3.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $975.00 million-$975.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $982.53 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPAR traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,556. Inter Parfums has a fifty-two week low of $67.00 and a fifty-two week high of $108.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.78 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.32.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $210.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.25 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Inter Parfums will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. This is a positive change from Inter Parfums’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.99%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IPAR. StockNews.com began coverage on Inter Parfums in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. DA Davidson restated a buy rating and set a $131.00 target price on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Inter Parfums from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Inter Parfums from $104.00 to $99.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $111.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 231,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,783,000 after acquiring an additional 3,796 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.42% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lily Aldridge, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

