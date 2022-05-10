Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Sells $1,112,600.00 in Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total value of $1,112,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,727,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,731,436.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Thomas Peterffy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 9th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total transaction of $1,059,000.00.

On Monday, May 2nd, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.82, for a total value of $1,196,400.00.

On Friday, April 29th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.17, for a total transaction of $1,223,400.00.

On Wednesday, April 27th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.53, for a total transaction of $1,230,600.00.

On Monday, April 25th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.08, for a total transaction of $1,221,600.00.

On Friday, April 22nd, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total value of $1,233,400.00.

On Wednesday, April 20th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.73, for a total value of $1,334,600.00.

On Monday, April 18th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.19, for a total value of $1,283,800.00.

On Wednesday, April 13th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $1,310,000.00.

On Monday, April 11th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $1,300,600.00.

Shares of NASDAQ IBKR traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.32. The company had a trading volume of 44,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,568. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.14. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.23 and a 52-week high of $82.83. The stock has a market cap of $22.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.76.

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. The company had revenue of $645.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.34 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 10.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.08%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 151.4% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,359,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625,600 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 745.8% during the fourth quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,768,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,196 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter worth $60,173,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 1,627,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,467,000 after buying an additional 632,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 916.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 688,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,706,000 after buying an additional 621,079 shares during the period. 20.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on IBKR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

