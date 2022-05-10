Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Given New $32.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $30.00 to $32.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 77.68% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ICPT. Zacks Investment Research raised Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.71.

Get Intercept Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ICPT opened at $18.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $535.13 million, a P/E ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.27. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $11.60 and a 52 week high of $22.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.43.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ICPT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $92.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.58) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 37,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $751,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company markets Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.