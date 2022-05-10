InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 5,650 ($69.66).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,700 ($70.27) price target on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 5,700 ($70.27) price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 6,100 ($75.21) price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,700 ($70.27) price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 5,500 ($67.81) price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th.

Get InterContinental Hotels Group alerts:

IHG stock opened at GBX 4,786 ($59.01) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £8.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.58. InterContinental Hotels Group has a twelve month low of GBX 4,300 ($53.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 5,386 ($66.40). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 5,065.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 4,947.76.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st.

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, Candlewood Suites, voco, and Crowne Plaza.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.