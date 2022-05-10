InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 5,650 ($69.66).

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 6,100 ($75.21) price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,700 ($70.27) price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 5,500 ($67.81) price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 5,700 ($70.27) price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,700 ($70.27) target price on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Monday.

Get InterContinental Hotels Group alerts:

LON IHG opened at GBX 4,786 ($59.01) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £8.81 billion and a PE ratio of 40.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 5,065.87 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 4,947.76. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 52 week low of GBX 4,300 ($53.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 5,386 ($66.40).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st.

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, Candlewood Suites, voco, and Crowne Plaza.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.