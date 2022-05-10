InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $68.00 target price on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.06% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “InterDigital reported healthy first-quarter 2022 results, with both the bottom line and top line beating the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate driven by solid patent license momentum. The company is focused on securing agreements with unlicensed customers in the handset and consumer electronics markets as it aims to become a leading developer of technology solutions for the mobile industry and IoT. The licensing agreement with Sharp underscores its portfolio strength. InterDigital is poised to gain from future growth opportunities fueled by the 5G rollout. Its global footprint, diversified product portfolio and the ability to penetrate in different markets are impressive. However, high research and development costs strain InterDigital’s margins, while its acquisition spree adds to integration risks.”

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on IDCC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of InterDigital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of InterDigital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th.

InterDigital stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.62. 262 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,548. InterDigital has a one year low of $56.13 and a one year high of $85.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.60.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $101.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.85 million. InterDigital had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 10.55%. InterDigital’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that InterDigital will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in InterDigital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in InterDigital in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in InterDigital in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in InterDigital in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in InterDigital by 28.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 819 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 82.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

InterDigital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States, China, South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and Europe. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

