International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (LON:IAG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (LON:IAG – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 187.77 ($2.31).

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 190 ($2.34) price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Monday. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.47) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 162 ($2.00) price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 224 ($2.76) price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 184 ($2.27) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of LON:IAG opened at GBX 128.40 ($1.58) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 139.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 149. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,317.97. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 12-month low of GBX 109.42 ($1.35) and a 12-month high of GBX 210.05 ($2.59). The firm has a market cap of £6.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

