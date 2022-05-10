International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on IFF. Berenberg Bank downgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.68.

IFF stock opened at $119.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.22. International Flavors & Fragrances has a twelve month low of $113.40 and a twelve month high of $157.08. The firm has a market cap of $30.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.31, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.02.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.18). International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 2.32%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.68, for a total value of $76,658.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,071,879.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IFF. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.6% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 14,423 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.5% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,680 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 321 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

