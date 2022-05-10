International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.07, RTT News reports. International Game Technology had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:IGT opened at $18.23 on Tuesday. International Game Technology has a one year low of $17.27 and a one year high of $32.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.65 and a 200-day moving average of $26.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.93.

Get International Game Technology alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 34.33%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Game Technology in the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Zacks Investment Management lifted its position in shares of International Game Technology by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 11,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Game Technology in the fourth quarter worth $562,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of International Game Technology by 5.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.20.

International Game Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for International Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.