International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on International Game Technology from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.20.

Shares of NYSE IGT opened at $18.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.58. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.93. International Game Technology has a 12-month low of $17.27 and a 12-month high of $32.95.

International Game Technology ( NYSE:IGT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. International Game Technology had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 11.78%. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Game Technology will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IGT. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the third quarter valued at $54,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. 44.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

