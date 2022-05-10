International Land Alliance (OTCMKTS:ILAL) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

International Land Alliance (OTCMKTS:ILAL – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “International Land Alliance Inc. is a land investment and development firm. The Company is focused on acquiring raw land primarily in Northern Baja California. International Land Alliance Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “
Shares of International Land Alliance stock opened at $0.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.58. International Land Alliance has a 52-week low of $0.32 and a 52-week high of $1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.
International Land Alliance, Inc operates as a residential land development company with target properties located primarily in the Baja California Northern region of Mexico. Its principal activities include purchasing properties; obtaining zoning and other entitlements required to subdivide the properties into residential and commercial building lots; securing financing for the purchase of the lots; improving the properties' infrastructure and amenities; and selling the lots to homebuyers, retirees, investors, and commercial developers.
