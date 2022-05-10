International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “International Money Express Inc. offer wire transfer and other processing services to customers through network of sending and paying agents located primarily in the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico as well as throughout Latin America. International Money Express Inc., formerly known as FinTech Acquisition Corp. II, is headquartered in Miami, Florida. “

Get International Money Express alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on IMXI. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on International Money Express from $19.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on International Money Express from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on International Money Express from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.70.

IMXI opened at $19.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $762.91 million, a P/E ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.33. International Money Express has a 12 month low of $13.55 and a 12 month high of $22.86.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $127.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.50 million. International Money Express had a return on equity of 41.13% and a net margin of 10.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts expect that International Money Express will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert Lisy sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.74, for a total value of $2,661,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of International Money Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of International Money Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 121.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Money Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. 82.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About International Money Express (Get Rating)

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on International Money Express (IMXI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for International Money Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Money Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.