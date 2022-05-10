International Paper (NYSE:IP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.46

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 10th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of 0.4625 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%.
International Paper has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.3% per year over the last three years. International Paper has a payout ratio of 38.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect International Paper to earn $4.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.85 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.2%.
Shares of International Paper stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $47.85. The stock had a trading volume of 3,329,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,356,594. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. International Paper has a 1 year low of $40.45 and a 1 year high of $65.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.91.
In related news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,132,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $143,587,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,614,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,348,940.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter worth $135,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at about $248,000. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 8,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 22,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 6,608 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 30,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 10,819 shares during the period. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of analysts recently commented on IP shares. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of International Paper from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of International Paper from $54.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.31.
International Paper Company Profile (Get Rating)
International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on International Paper (IP)
- If PetMeds Is A Good Buy There Will Be A Better Signal
- Insiders Buy Occidental Petroleum Ahead Of Q1 Earnings
- High-Yield Deep-Value LCI Industries Exceeds All Expectations
- Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) Approaches Key Support Level
- Intuitive Surgical is an Intuitive Buy
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.