International Paper (NYSE:IP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.46

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 10th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of 0.4625 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%.

International Paper has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.3% per year over the last three years. International Paper has a payout ratio of 38.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect International Paper to earn $4.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.85 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.2%.

Shares of International Paper stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $47.85. The stock had a trading volume of 3,329,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,356,594. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. International Paper has a 1 year low of $40.45 and a 1 year high of $65.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.91.

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.24. International Paper had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that International Paper will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,132,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $143,587,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,614,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,348,940.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter worth $135,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at about $248,000. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 8,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 22,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 6,608 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 30,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 10,819 shares during the period. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on IP shares. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of International Paper from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of International Paper from $54.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.31.

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

