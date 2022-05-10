International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “International Seaways, Inc. is a tanker company. It provides energy transportation services for crude oil and petroleum products. The company owns and operates a fleet which includes ULCC, eight VLCCs, eight Aframaxes/LR2s, 12 Panamaxes/LR1s and 20 MR tankers. International Seaways, Inc. is headquartered in New York City. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on International Seaways in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of International Seaways in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised International Seaways to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

NYSE:INSW opened at $20.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.62 and a beta of -0.01. International Seaways has a 52 week low of $13.05 and a 52 week high of $22.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.20.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.16. International Seaways had a negative return on equity of 7.65% and a negative net margin of 40.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.48) EPS. Analysts anticipate that International Seaways will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Finance Ltd Famatown bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.71 per share, with a total value of $2,171,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8,266,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,473,443.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $73,690 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of International Seaways during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 44.4% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,753 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 3,906.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,526 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of International Seaways during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 697.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,875 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 6,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 83 vessels, which include 12 chartered-in vessels, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

