Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITPOF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.25.

Several research firms have recently commented on ITPOF. Scotiabank lowered shares of Intertape Polymer Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Intertape Polymer Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. TD Securities lowered shares of Intertape Polymer Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Intertape Polymer Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

Shares of ITPOF opened at $30.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.88. Intertape Polymer Group has a twelve month low of $17.63 and a twelve month high of $32.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.07 and a beta of 1.96.

Intertape Polymer Group ( OTCMKTS:ITPOF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. Intertape Polymer Group had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The company had revenue of $413.67 million for the quarter.

Intertape Polymer Group Inc provides packaging and protective solutions for the industrial markets in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes; packaging equipment; industrial and performance specialty tapes, such as masking, duct, electrical, foil, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and reinforced filament tapes; protective packaging solutions, including inflatable systems, mailer products, bubble cushioning, paper void fills, thermal solutions, and protective foam roll stocks; stencil products; shrink films; stretch and lumber wraps; structure and geomembrane fabrics; non-manufactured flexible intermediate bulk containers; specialized polyolefin films; and engineered coated products for industrial and retail use.

