Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Price Target Cut to €2.90

Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €3.10 ($3.26) to €2.90 ($3.05) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo from €2.30 ($2.42) to €2.00 ($2.11) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo from €3.20 ($3.37) to €2.70 ($2.84) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. DZ Bank cut Intesa Sanpaolo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €2.15 ($2.26) price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo from €3.10 ($3.26) to €3.15 ($3.32) in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Intesa Sanpaolo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.73.

Get Intesa Sanpaolo alerts:

OTCMKTS ISNPY traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $11.61. 317,329 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 342,797. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.06 and a 200 day moving average of $15.42. Intesa Sanpaolo has a twelve month low of $11.56 and a twelve month high of $20.22.

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy. It operates through six segments Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.