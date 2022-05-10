Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.15–$0.13 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.00 million-$8.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.00 million.
IVAC stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.95. The company had a trading volume of 4,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,926. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.21 and a 200-day moving average of $5.08. Intevac has a one year low of $3.93 and a one year high of $7.16. The stock has a market cap of $123.19 million, a PE ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.78.
Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Intevac had a negative return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 43.81%. The business had revenue of $15.92 million for the quarter.
In related news, CFO James P. Moniz sold 27,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total value of $150,411.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Nigel Hunton purchased 10,000 shares of Intevac stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.96 per share, for a total transaction of $49,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Intevac by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 562,612 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,650,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Intevac by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 524,484 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 50,307 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Intevac by 212.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 118,191 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 80,404 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Intevac by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 62,112 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in Intevac by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 42,686 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 9,795 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.
Intevac, Inc provides vacuum deposition equipment for various thin-film applications, and digital night-vision technologies and products to the defense industry in the United States, Asia, and Europe. It designs, develops, and markets thin-film processing systems for hard disk drive media, display cover panel, solar photovoltaic cell, and advanced semiconductor packaging industries.
