Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Invesco from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Invesco from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Invesco from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Invesco from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Invesco from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.82.

NYSE:IVZ opened at $17.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.58. The stock has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.21, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.25. Invesco has a 1-year low of $17.52 and a 1-year high of $29.71.

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Invesco will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.188 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. This is a positive change from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.86%.

In other Invesco news, CEO Martin L. Flanagan sold 189,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $3,701,203.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory Mcgreevey sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total transaction of $3,920,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 8,455,690 shares of company stock worth $181,071,234 in the last 90 days. 1.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 4.3% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,655 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Invesco by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 73,168 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,243,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 9,243 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco by 4.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,912 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.53% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

