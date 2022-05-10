Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Investcorp Credit Management BDC had a negative net margin of 5.76% and a positive return on equity of 7.79%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share.

NASDAQ ICMB traded down $0.39 on Tuesday, hitting $4.27. The company had a trading volume of 52,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,867. The company has a market capitalization of $61.42 million, a PE ratio of -38.83 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a 12-month low of $4.07 and a 12-month high of $6.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Investcorp Credit Management BDC’s payout ratio is presently -499.96%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ICMB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

In related news, major shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 2,165,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total value of $15,003,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,253,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,690,053.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Investcorp Credit Management BDC stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.14% of Investcorp Credit Management BDC as of its most recent SEC filing. 28.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, acquisitions, market/product expansion, organic growth, refinancings and recapitalization investments. It also selectively invests in mezzanine loans/structured equity and in the equity of portfolio companies through warrants and other instruments, in most cases taking such upside participation interests as part of a broader investment relationship.

