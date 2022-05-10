Investment Analysts’ Downgrades for May 10th (ABM, TPC, TREX, TRTX, TTE, TTEC, TVTY, TYRA, UDIRF, UMH)

Investment Analysts’ downgrades for Tuesday, May 10th:

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $48.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “ABM Industries' shares have outperformed its industry in the year-to-date period, partly due to earnings and revenue beat in the past four quarters and raised fiscal 2022 guidance. The company's comprehensive transformational initiative called 2020 Vision should help it attain long-term profitable growth through an industry-based go-to-market approach. Multi-year comprehensive strategic plan, ELEVATE is expected to accelerate the company’s organic growth, improve its strategic and comprehensive positioning and reinforce profitability. ABM has a consistent track record of dividend payment. However, ABM Industries continues to grapple with a challenging labor environment. Rising selling, general and administrative expenses is likely to keep the company’s bottom line under pressure going forward. High debt remains a concern.”

Get ABM Industries Incorporated alerts:

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Tutor Perini Corporation provides diversified general contracting, construction management and design-build services to private clients and public agencies worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Civil, Building, Specialty Contractors, and Management Services. The Civil segment engages in public works construction activities and the repair, replacement, and reconstruction of infrastructure. The Building segment offers services in specialized building markets, including hospitality and gaming, transportation, healthcare, municipal offices, sports and entertainment, education, correctional facilities, biotech, pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology. The Specialty Contractors segment provides plumbing, HVAC, electrical, mechanical, and concrete services for the industrial, commercial, hospitality and gaming, and transportation markets. The Management Services segment offers construction and design-build services to the U.S. military and government agencies, and multi-national corporations. “

Trex (NYSE:TREX)

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Trex Company, Inc. is a manufacturer of wood-alternative decking and railing. Trex Company, Inc. is based in Winchester, United States. “

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. is a commercial real estate finance company. It focuses primarily on directly originating, acquiring and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. is headquartered in SAN FRANCISCO, United States. “

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $53.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “TotalEnergies’ first-quarter earnings were better than expected. TTE is gaining from new startups, increase in commodity prices, well-spread LNG assets and an expanding upstream portfolio that has exposure to fast-growing hydrocarbon producing regions. TTE streamlines its portfolio through acquisitions and divestitures. TTE is making regular investments to expand renewable operation and aims to achieve net-zero emission by 2050. In the past month, shares have outperformed the industry. However, TTE’s profitability is likely to have been impacted by natural decline in the oil and natural gas fields. TTE remains exposed to acquisition-related risks as these assets contribute a sizable volume to production. TTE has operations in some politically-troubled regions and the ongoing Russia and Ukraine conflict might affect profitability.”

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “TTEC Holdings Inc. is a customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of customer experience. The Company delivers outcome-based customer engagement solutions through TTEC Digital, digital consultancy which designs and builds human centric, tech-enabled, insight-driven customer experience solutions for clients and TTEC Engage, delivery center which operates customer acquisition, care, growth and digital trust and safety services. TTEC Holdings Inc., formerly known as TeleTech Holdings Inc., is based in Englewood, Colorado. “

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Tivity Health, Inc. provides health management services. The company offers services which include chiropractic services, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, acupuncture, massage and complementary and alternative medicine services. Its network comprises SilverSneakers(R), Prime(R) Fitness and WholeHealth Living (TM). Tivity Health, Inc., formerly known as Healthways, Inc., is based in Franklin, Tennessee. “

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Tyra Biosciences Inc. is a precision oncology company. It focused on developing purpose-built therapies to overcome tumor resistance and improve outcomes for patients with cancer. The company’s lead product candidate includes TYRA-300. Tyra Biosciences Inc. is based in CARLSBAD, Calif. “

United Internet (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “United Internet AG is an Internet service provider. It engaged in product management, development and data centers. United Internet AG is based in Montabaur, Germany. “

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “United Mobile Home’s primary business is the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities – leasing manufactured home spaces on a month-to-month basis to private manufactured home owners. The company also leases homes to residents. A manufactured home community is designed to accommodate detached, single family manufactured housing units, which are produced off-site by manufacturers and delivered by truck to the site. “

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Ur-Energy is a uranium mining company operating the Lost Creek in-situ recovery uranium facility in south-central Wyoming. They have produced, packaged and shipped more than two million pounds from Lost Creek since the commencement of operations. Applications are under review by various agencies to incorporate their LC East project area into the Lost Creek permits, and they have begun to submit applications for permits and licenses to construct and operate at their Shirley Basin Project. Ur-Energy is engaged in uranium mining, recovery and processing activities, including the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of uranium mineral properties in the United States. “

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Vapotherm Inc. is a medical technology company. It designs and develops respiratory devices for the treatment of chronic lung and acute breathing disorders. The Company provides flow vapor transfer cartridges, delivery tubes and disinfection kits. Vapotherm Inc. is based in Exeter, New Hampshire. “

View (NASDAQ:VIEW) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “View Inc. is a Silicon Valley-based smart window company. It uses artificial intelligence to automatically adjust in response to the sun and increase access to natural light. View Inc., formerly known as CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II, is based in MILPITAS, Calif. “

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “vTv Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which is engaged in the discovery and development of orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill unmet medical needs. Its drug candidate for the treatment of Alzheimers disease includes azeliragon TTP488, which is in Phase III clinical trials; type II diabetes drug candidates include Glucokinase Activator TTP399 and GLP-1r Agonist TTP273 which completed Phase I clinical trials; products for the prevention of muscle weakness and treatment of inflammatory disorders include HPP593, HPP737 and HPP971 which is in Phase1 clinical trials. The Company’s drug discovery platform consists of TTP Translational Technology. vTv Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in High Point, North Carolina. “

Vyant Bio (NASDAQ:VYNT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “VYANT BIO INC. operates through wholly-owned subsidiaries, StemoniX and vivoPharm. StemoniX is empowering the discovery of new medicines through the convergence of novel human biology and software technologies. vivoPharm offers proprietary preclinical test systems supporting clinical diagnostic offerings at early stages valued by the pharmaceutical industry, biotechnology companies, and academic research centers. VYANT BIO INC., formerly known as Cancer Genetics Inc., is based in CHERRY HILL, N.J. “

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. is a manufacturer of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, providing a comprehensive suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. The company provides single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products comprising PVC drainage structures, fittings and filters, and water quality filters and separators. Its products are used across a broad range of end markets and applications, including non-residential, residential, agriculture and infrastructure applications. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. is headquartered in Hilliard, Ohio. “

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.