Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for J.B. Hunt Transport Services (JBHT)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ: JBHT) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/27/2022 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/26/2022 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services was upgraded by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating. They now have a $217.00 price target on the stock.

4/26/2022 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services was upgraded by analysts at Susquehanna from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating. They now have a $217.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $210.00.

4/19/2022 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services had its price target lowered by analysts at Stephens from $245.00 to $230.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/19/2022 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $194.00 to $208.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/19/2022 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $210.00 to $190.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

4/19/2022 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $165.00 to $170.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/19/2022 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $205.00 to $210.00.

4/18/2022 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $215.00 to $205.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/17/2022 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/12/2022 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $230.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $210.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

4/11/2022 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $230.00 to $220.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/9/2022 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/8/2022 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $203.00 to $187.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/5/2022 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services had its price target lowered by analysts at Wolfe Research from $242.00 to $220.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $232.00 to $245.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/18/2022 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/14/2022 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $208.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “J.B. Hunt is benefiting from strong performances of the Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Truckload and Final Mile Services (FMS) segments. While the DCS unit is being aided by fleet productivity improvement and rise in average revenue producing trucks, the truckload unit is gaining from rise in load count and revenue per load. The FMS unit is seeing higher revenues on the back of multiple customer contracts implemented over the last year. J.B. Hunt’s efforts to reward its shareholders are impressive. Due to these positives, shares of the company have outperformed its industry in the past year. However, supply chain disruptions and labor shortages are concerns for the company. Escalating operating expenses pose a threat to J.B. Hunt’s bottom line. Also, J.B. Hunt's declining current ratio (a measure of liquidity) does not bode well.”

J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $172.93. The stock had a trading volume of 23,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 894,823. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.08. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.11 and a 12-month high of $218.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $188.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.48.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The transportation company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 8.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 19.85%.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total value of $343,010.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total transaction of $163,952.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JBHT. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the third quarter worth $25,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the third quarter worth $31,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

