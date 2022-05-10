Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Altus Group (ASGTF)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Altus Group (OTCMKTS: ASGTF) in the last few weeks:

5/5/2022 – Altus Group had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$74.00 to C$67.00.

5/5/2022 – Altus Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$72.00 to C$61.00.

5/5/2022 – Altus Group had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$71.00 to C$65.00.

4/27/2022 – Altus Group is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS ASGTF opened at $36.42 on Tuesday. Altus Group Limited has a twelve month low of $36.00 and a twelve month high of $56.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.71.

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise, a commercial property valuation and asset management software; ARGUS Taliance, a real estate fund and alternative investment management software; ARGUS EstateMaster, a property development feasibility and management software; and ARGUS Developer, a real estate development pro forma and management software solution; ARGUS Voyanta, a powerful data aggregation, validation, and reporting software solution; ARGUS Acquire, a real estate acquisition deals and pipeline management software; and ARGUS ValueInsight, a commercial real estate valuation software.

