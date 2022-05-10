Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ: BMRN) in the last few weeks:
- 5/6/2022 – BioMarin Pharmaceutical was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 5/4/2022 – BioMarin Pharmaceutical had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock.
- 5/3/2022 – BioMarin Pharmaceutical had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a $96.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/28/2022 – BioMarin Pharmaceutical had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $155.00 to $147.00.
- 4/25/2022 – BioMarin Pharmaceutical was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $113.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $96.00.
- 4/12/2022 – BioMarin Pharmaceutical had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $96.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 3/31/2022 – BioMarin Pharmaceutical is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of BMRN stock traded up $4.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.42. The stock had a trading volume of 46,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,286,764. The firm has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 441.22, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.41. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.59 and a 1-year high of $94.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.18 and its 200-day moving average is $83.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $519.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.11 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 1.36% and a net margin of 2.09%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.
