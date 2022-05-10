Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Intuitive Surgical (ISRG)

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/27/2022 – Intuitive Surgical was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $257.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Intuitive Surgical ended the first-quarter 2022 on a strong note, wherein both earnings and revenues beat the consensus mark. The company displayed strong segmental performance in the quarter under review. It witnessed growth in da Vinci procedure volume in the first quarter. The company’s revenue growth in the quarter under review reflected procedure increase and rise in system placements. Per management, the COVID-19 resurgence impacted the company’s procedure volume in the first quarter. Despite this challenging environment, Intuitive Surgical witnessed healthy customer demand for its products in the quarter under review. Shares of Intuitive Surgical outperformed the sector over the past year. Yet, stiff competition in the global MedTech space and rising costs remain concerns for Intuitive Surgical.”

4/25/2022 – Intuitive Surgical had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $325.00 to $300.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/22/2022 – Intuitive Surgical had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $350.00 to $339.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/22/2022 – Intuitive Surgical had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $310.00 to $316.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/22/2022 – Intuitive Surgical had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $334.00 to $330.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/22/2022 – Intuitive Surgical had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $294.00 to $280.00.

4/12/2022 – Intuitive Surgical is now covered by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock.

4/5/2022 – Intuitive Surgical is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $315.00 price target on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Intuitive Surgical is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/25/2022 – Intuitive Surgical is now covered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock.

ISRG stock traded up $4.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $212.97. 78,925 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,223,129. The company has a market cap of $76.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $275.78 and its 200 day moving average is $307.06. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $207.18 and a 12-month high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 27.84%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $716,142.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 197.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,538,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,535,341,000 after buying an additional 17,612,768 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 209.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,834,746 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,330,124,000 after buying an additional 10,040,407 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 165.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,658,541 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,470,421,000 after buying an additional 6,018,962 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 200.2% during the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,528,553 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,826,220,000 after buying an additional 5,687,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 238.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,287,228 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,259,001,000 after buying an additional 4,428,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

